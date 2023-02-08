Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Former Bulgaria energy minister charged with mismanagement of gas deals

02/08/2023 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian investigators charged former energy minister Alexander Nikolov on Wednesday with mismanagement that led to losses of more than 88 million levs ($48.36 million) at state gas firm Bulgargaz, related to Russia cutting off gas supplies to the country.

Russia cut the gas supplies on which Bulgaria was almost fully reliant at the end of April 2022 after the European Union country refused to pay for deliveries in roubles.

Nikolov failed to exercise proper supervision over the former head of Bulgaria's public gas supplier Bulgargaz, Ludmil Yotsov, who is also charged with mismanagement, a spokesperson for Bulgaria's National Investigative Service told reporters.

"The former minister of energy is accused of failing to exercise sufficient controls over the former chief executive of Bulgargaz in connection with inaction to ensure the operational activities of Bulgargaz," the spokesperson told reporters.

"As a result, Bulgargaz incurred damages of 88 million levs from the end of April and May," the spokesperson said without elaborating.

Former deputy energy minister Danail Nikolov has been charged with malfeasance as part of the same probe.

The spokesperson said the probe was ongoing with investigators looking into how Bulgaria had formed its official position on the payment scheme proposed by Russia's Gazprom and other activities linked to gas supplies last spring.

Alexander Nikolov denied any wrongdoing and told reporters that during his time in office from December 2021 to August 2022 the public interest was fully respected.

"The essence of the charges lies in the fact that Bulgaria refused to bend to the Russian blackmail," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Reuters was unable to immediately contact Ludmil Yotsov and Danail Nikolov for comment.

The centre-right GERB party has accused the former government of reformist Kiril Petkov of paying higher prices to secure alternative gas supplies after it refused to pay for Russian gas in roubles.

Bulgargaz initially secured replacement natural gas imports mainly from neighbouring Greece.

($1 = 1.8196 leva)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.99% 191.62 Delayed Quote.54.61%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.03% 119.3745 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.19% 71.35 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
Latest news "Economy"
01:20pIndia market regulator proposes bondholder nod for related party transactions
RE
01:13pFormer Bulgaria energy minister charged with mismanagement of gas deals
RE
01:12pAmericanas accounting scandal was a 'fraud,' says CEO of Brazil's Itau
RE
01:11pMulti-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost
RE
01:09pFactbox-Nigeria's plan to ditch old banknotes
RE
01:01pAlibaba says testing ChatGPT-style tool as AI buzz gathers pace
RE
12:57pIndian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
RE
12:52pBig Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022
RE
12:46pActivision aims to help UK regulator 'better understand our industry'
RE
12:40pExchange operator CME Group's profit beats on robust trading volumes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
3Adyen 2nd Half Net Profit, Earnings Rose as Revenue Beat Market Views
4Vestas Scraps Dividend After Confirming Challenging 2022
5Deutsche Börse presents annual figures - profit increase targeted

HOT NEWS