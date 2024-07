(Reuters) - A former senior official from mining and utility group China Energy Investment Corp was given a life sentence on Tuesday for taking bribes, state television reported.

Li Dong, the group's former deputy general manager, took 108 million yuan ($14.86 million) worth of bribes for helping companies and individuals in procuring coal and securing jobs, the report said.

($1 = 7.2662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

