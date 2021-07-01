Former Cisco cybersecurity chief joins MeasuredRisk's board of directors

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasuredRisk, the emerging high-tech data analytics business with deep expertise in global and supply chain risk, today announced the appointment of John N. Stewart, a former senior vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) at Cisco Systems and current investor, to its board of directors.

"this is yet another 'see the market beforehand' moment."

An industry veteran who brings 'gold star' cybersecurity and business credentials to the board, Stewart's appointment marks the firm's coming-to-market as a global supply chain predictive risk engine.

Through his 30-year-plus career, Stewart, the founder and owner of Talons Ventures, a San Francisco-based strategy think-tank focused on helping disruptive startup companies identify new opportunities, has overseen a host of groundbreaking data security initiatives and new product innovations.

"John's unerring ability to anticipate market trends, exceptional business nous and intuition, stellar risk management experience with multiple public companies, and diverse multi-sector connections from venture capital to corporations, is the perfect fit for MR," said MeasuredRisk CEO, Jason Daley.

"His 'on the ground' experience in heading a unit responsible for reporting Cisco's security status to its board will enrich our unrelenting innovation drive, while his sharp business acumen will prove invaluable to us as we guide MR forward from boutique data analysis engine to a major global player," noted Daley.

"As we expand our business and product offerings, we wanted a board member who could shape and communicate the value of MeasuredRisk solutions at multiple levels, from software developers and security analysts at the coalface to c-suite leaders at CEO, CISO, and CIO level," explained Daley.

"The addition of someone of John's depth and caliber to our board adds huge impetus to our scale up efforts. As we position MeasuredRisk as the pre-eminent go-to global market leader for risk-based intelligence-gathering, John's global connections and adept skill in negotiations will help MR grow and diversify its business into new markets and elevate our global reach and footprint," added Daley.

Commenting on his appointment, which took effect on June 10, 2021, Stewart said the prospect of joining a trailblazing company at the cutting edge of innovation thrilled him. "The opportunity to add further value to its already world-class team that's helping decision-makers get the jump on threats before they materialize, made this a no-brainer for me," said Stewart, adding: "I'm honored to join MeasuredRisk's board, and have Talons Ventures invest, as this is yet another 'see the market beforehand' moment."

About MeasuredRisk

Incorporated on September 16, 2015, MeasuredRisk is a high-tech data-mining company founded by cyber, intelligence and risk experts to bring data to risk-based intelligence-gathering, using a global supply chain prognostic risk engine that combines predictive insights and anticipatory intelligence with end-to-end visibility across ecosystems that enables decision-makers to seize the advantage of risk foresight.

Focused on seeing the unseen for the earliest detection and fastest response, MeasuredRisk is redefining the way organizations understand and respond to risk by mapping, monitoring, and modeling global value chains in real-time, providing leaders with a priceless competitive advantage: foresight.

Pooling together the sharpest minds on the planet, MeasuredRisk's team of serial entrepreneurs has built one of the world's largest contiguous map of business connections to detect multi-party, multi-disciplinary risk, giving organizations the competitive capability to not only anticipate potential shocks across their value chains, but also to identify opportunities.

Learn more by visiting https://www.measuredrisk.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-cisco-cybersecurity-chief-joins-measuredrisks-board-of-directors-301324048.html

SOURCE Measured Risk, Inc