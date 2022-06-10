Former Crypto Executive Can't Wipe Out Debts in His Bankruptcy, Judge Rules

By Becky Yerak

A former executive with bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Cred Inc. can't use his personal bankruptcy to shield himself from his creditors.

Judge John Dorsey in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Wilmington, Del., on Friday sided with a federal bankruptcy watchdog, denying the ability of former Chief Capital Officer James Alexander to discharge debts in his 2021 personal chapter 7.

The U.S. Trustee argued that Mr. Alexander didn't deserve a discharge because of unanswered questions about hundreds of thousands of dollars of bitcoin proceeds that went missing from Cred, which filed for chapter 11 in 2020.

"Creditors can seek to recover from you indefinitely," Judge Dorsey told Mr. Alexander.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com

