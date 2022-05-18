Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff

05/18/2022 | 09:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The King's Man world premiere in London

(Reuters) -Gopuff said on Wednesday Walt Disney Co's former chief executive officer, Bob Iger, has invested in the delivery startup and would join the company as an adviser.

Gopuff, which offers rapid delivery of an assortment of products including home care, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, did not disclose the size of Iger's investment.

"I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it," Iger said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Reuters had exclusively reported that the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company had hired investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Gopuff saw demand explode during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns restricted people from venturing out.

The company operates in more than 1,000 cities in the United States and Europe, competing in a crowded market with grocery delivery platforms such as IPO-bound Instacart.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
