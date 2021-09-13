Former Dropbox CIO Joins Board of Healthcare Data Startup H1 - Company Also Adds New Chief Financial and Chief Data Officers To Help Scale and Manage Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has added former Dropbox CIO Sylvie Veilleux to its Board, and added two additional industry veterans to its executive team: Karen Moran has joined as Chief Financial Officer, and Mayur Thakur has joined as Chief Data Officer. All three have decades of experience leading hyper growth tech companies, and were brought on to help H1 scale and manage its rapid growth.



H1 has built the premier intelligence platform for Healthcare Providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world are now H1 customers. In the past 12 months, the company’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) has grown by over 200 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate.

“We are thrilled to have recruited such high-caliber executives to our board and management team,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “H1 is at an important inflection point, with strong demand for our data solutions, and both Karen and Mayur will play crucial roles in helping build the infrastructure that gets us to the next level. Sylvie’s experience scaling up companies will also be essential as H1 enters its next phase of growth.”

About Sylvie Veilleux

Veilleux is a strategic global technology leader who has delivered transformative, data-driven solutions that helped companies like Apple, Salesforce, Mozilla and Dropbox thrive through hyper-growth and maturation. As the first CIO of Dropbox, Sylvie built a world-class IT function to enable the growth and scale of the company pre and post IPO. Veilleux is also an independent director and chair for Cinchy and independent advisor for Solvo Cloud and Next Trucking. She is a member of Accel’s Technology Council, Lightspeed Venture Partners CIO Advisory Network. She was recognized by Forbes CIO NEXT 2021 Top 50 and Technology Magazine Top 100 Women in Technology in 2021. She studied Computer Science at the College de Limoilou in Quebec City, Canada and attended the Directors College at Stanford University.

“H1 is at the forefront of helping healthcare organizations harness the power of data and leverage it responsibly,” said Veilleux. “It was a movement I wanted to be a part of. I’m looking forward to working closely with Ariel and the rest of the H1 team.”

About Karen Moran

Karen Moran brings to H1 more than 25 years of experience in financial operations and tech company management. Most recently, she was the SVP of Strategic Finance of Alteryx ($AYX), where she helped scale the company from approximately $180 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 600 employees to $600 million in ARR and 1,500 employees. Previously Moran served VP and Treasurer of Domo, Inc. ($DOMO) where she helped raise growth capital and prepare the company for a successful IPO. She’s also held a variety of finance and operational roles at high growth companies such as Auction.com, SAP AG, and SuccessFactors. She has an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelors of Business Administration from Hofstra University. At H1, Moran will help build the foundation for continued growth.

“I am excited to join the exceptional team at H1 to help make the world a healthier place through the power of data,” said Moran. “With its strong product-market fit, a proven track record of innovation and a passionate customer base, H1 has tremendous potential. I'm looking forward to helping drive and facilitate the company’s growth.”

About Mayur Thakur

Prior to joining H1, Mayur Thakur was the head of Surveillance Engineering at Goldman Sachs, which he joined as a Managing Director in 2014. In this capacity, he was responsible for building out a big data platform for surveillance; creating models for detecting risks such as insider trading, money laundering, and market manipulation; and building search and knowledge graph tools.

From 2007 through 2014, Thakur worked on Google Search, where he developed systems and algorithms for local search, news search, and real time search. Prior to that, Thakur was an assistant professor of computer science at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“I am thrilled to be joining the H1 team,” said Thakur. “When I met Ariel and Ian, I was struck by their passion and by the boldness of H1's mission: creating a healthier future by connecting stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. Executing on this mission requires, among other things, building our engineering, data science, and machine learning muscle so that we can give H1 users not just data but actionable insights. I am excited by the challenges that lie ahead of us as we build an amazing product and grow the team.”

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1.co/ .