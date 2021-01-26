Log in
News  >  Companies

Former EnerNOC Chairman and CEO, Tim Healy, Among New Members of Packetized Energy's Board of Advisors

01/26/2021 | 10:04am EST
BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packetized Energy announced that Tim Healy, former Chairman and CEO of energy intelligence and demand response leader EnerNOC, and Allison Bates Wannop, Founder of 44 North PLC, have joined its Board of Advisors.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tim and Allison to our advisory board. Tim’s deep expertise in the energy industry and track record of growing companies in the electricity sector will be invaluable as we advance as a leader in energy flexibility,” said Paul Hines, CEO and Co-founder of Packetized Energy. “Allison’s background in energy regulation and policy will help amplify our voice in the important regulatory discussions shaping the future of clean energy.”

Tim Healy brings a career of senior executive experience in energy, utilities and demand response solutions. He served for over 16 years as Chairman and CEO of EnerNOC, providing energy intelligence and demand response solutions to utilities, grid operators and enterprises. Under his leadership, EnerNOC grew from a startup to an international leader in energy management, with nearly $500 million in annual revenues, before being acquired by Enel Green Power North America in 2017.

In addition to his executive experience, Healy has been a board member or executive advisor to various companies including Veregy, P3 Energy, and Genability. He has recently served as an executive advisor to Blackstone’s Energy group and to Kepler Energy, and is a strategic advisor to inBalance.

“The team at Packetized Energy has a deep understanding of the need for grid flexibility and a firm grasp on how innovative technology such as theirs can achieve this,” said Healy. “I’m excited to bring my experience and industry knowledge on board to help utility customers advance the transition toward a cleaner and more responsive energy network.”

Allison Bates Wannop has directed her own consulting and legal practice, focusing on energy law and regulation. With a J.D. degree from Northwestern Law and a B.A. from Harvard, she previously served as Special Counsel to the Vermont Department of Public Service. Having previously enforced compliance with state renewable energy standards and reviewed numerous regulatory filings, Wannop advises Packetized on providing regulators the data and insights needed to develop an effective regulatory environment for a clean energy future.

“Understanding the legal framework at a statewide regulatory level is critical to supporting the innovation needed to move toward a clean energy grid,” says Wannop. “The team at Packetized Energy really understands today’s rapidly evolving energy system and what we need to do to transition to the future. I’m looking forward to helping Packetized Energy bring those insights directly to regulators and decision-makers.”

Healy and Wannop will join seven other advisory board members including: Robert Zulkoski, CEO of Conduit Capital Partners and former Chairman of Greenlots, a global electric vehicle charging infrastructure company purchased by Shell; and Scott Johnstone, who previously led Vermont Energy Investment Company, a $100 million energy project management and consulting firm.

About Packetized Energy
Packetized Energy makes electricity flexible with software systems and smart devices for the electric power industry, enabling distributed energy to be clean, affordable, and easy to use. Packetized Energy provides utilities in the U.S. and Canada with energy flexibility software and IoT solutions and is headquartered in Burlington, Vermont. For more information, visit www.packetizedenergy.com.

Contact:
Eugene Hunt
Trevi Communications, Inc.
978.750.0333 x.101
gene@trevicomm.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
