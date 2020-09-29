Former Financial Times Group CEO and BBC Chairman Rona Fairhead Joins SurvivorNet's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet , the country's leading media platform for cancer information, announced today that Rona Fairhead, a globally recognized business leader, will join the company's Board of Directors. Fairhead's appointment comes as the company continues to expand its leadership in the health media category.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rona to our Board of Directors," said SurvivorNet Co-founder and CEO Steve Alperin. "Her tremendous experience in business and public service will be enormously helpful to our executive team as we scale our company to help millions more people make better decisions about their care, and feel a little less alone after a diagnosis."

Fairhead brings decades of diverse experience, including time as the Chair and CEO of the Financial Times Group. She most recently served as the Minister of State at the Department for International Trade in the UK and was the last Chairman of the BBC Trust. Fairhead has held board positions at HSBC and PepsiCo, and currently serves as a director of the Oracle Corporation.

"SurvivorNet's mission is extremely important and the company is well positioned to continue its extraordinary growth," said Fairhead. "As someone, like so many others, whose life has been directly affected by cancer, I'm particularly excited to help a team that's working every day to get people better information that can make a real difference in their lives."

Since launching in 2018, SurvivorNet has become the leading platform for cancer information in the U.S. with more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month. The company recently expanded its offerings to include SurvivorNet TV, the first linear television network for cancer survivors. SurvivorNet produces a daily output of rigorous patient-focused journalism and is continuing to expand its resources across cancer types. The company is also localizing its content for individual communities and creating treatment guides specifically designed for telemedicine.

As a former media executive who's faced breast cancer in her own life, Fairhead will work with SurvivorNet's management team as they democratize access to the best health information and continue building a powerful business to support high quality content for patients.

About SurvivorNet:

SurvivorNet is the country's leading media company for cancer information. The company has democratized access to the world's leading cancer experts, helping millions of Americans make better decisions about their care. SurvivorNet's resources are built in collaboration with leading cancer centers, including The National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Cedars Sinai, Stanford, and The Dana-Farber Cancer Center. The company's daily news operation is syndicated widely and serves as an important source of information for millions of Americans every month. SurvivorNet was founded by Steve Alperin and Tim Langloss.

About Rona Fairhead:

Rona A. Fairhead is a director of the Oracle Corporation and a member of the House of Lords. She most recently served as Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion for the United Kingdom's Department of International Trade from September 2017 to May 2019. Previously, Fairhead served as the Chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Trust from 2014 to 2017. From 2006 to 2013, she was the Chairman and CEO of the Financial Times Group Limited, which was a division of Pearson plc, and prior to that, she served as Pearson's Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Pearson, Fairhead held a variety of leadership positions at Bombardier, Inc. and Imperial Chemical Industries plc. She had previously served as a director of HSBC Holdings plc and PepsiCo, Inc.

