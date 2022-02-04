Former German chancellor Schroeder nominated to join Gazprom board

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gazprom has nominated
former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to join its board of
directors, the Russian energy giant said on Friday, amid
tensions between Moscow and the West over whether Russia is
preparing to invade Ukraine.
Gazprom said it had proposed Schroeder, who was Germany's
chancellor during the early years of Vladimir Putin's presidency
in Russia, as one of 11 candidates to be appointed at its annual
shareholder meeting on June 30, 2022.
Schroeder is also a board member at Russia's top oil
producer Rosneft and head of the shareholders'
committee of Nord Stream, the Gazprom-controlled pipeline
bringing gas from Russia to Germany.
