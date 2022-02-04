Log in
Former German chancellor Schroeder nominated to join Gazprom board

02/04/2022 | 02:26pm EST
BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gazprom has nominated former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to join its board of directors, the Russian energy giant said on Friday, amid tensions between Moscow and the West over whether Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Gazprom said it had proposed Schroeder, who was Germany's chancellor during the early years of Vladimir Putin's presidency in Russia, as one of 11 candidates to be appointed at its annual shareholder meeting on June 30, 2022.

Schroeder is also a board member at Russia's top oil producer Rosneft and head of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream, the Gazprom-controlled pipeline bringing gas from Russia to Germany. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Mark Porter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT -0.30% 500.5 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 0.19% 7.452 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.83% 75.83 Delayed Quote.1.58%
