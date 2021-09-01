Log in
Former HSBC CEO John Flint to Lead UK's New Infrastructure Bank

09/01/2021 | 11:06am EDT
By Adam Clark

The U.K. government said Wednesday that it has appointed former HSBC Holdings PLC boss John Flint as the first permanent head of the UK Infrastructure Bank, a key appointment for Britain's strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Infrastructure Bank was launched by Boris Johnson's Conservative government in June with the objective of providing 22 billion pounds ($30.3 billion) in financing to tackle climate change and support regional growth. Mr. Flint will be its first permanent chief executive officer, having left HSBC in 2019 after just 18 months as CEO.

The Infrastructure Bank's launch marks a return to the central role of a public-finance institution in the U.K.'s green policy since the sale of the national Green Investment Bank to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd. in 2017 under Theresa May, Mr. Johnson's predecessor as prime minister. Following Brexit, the U.K. has also lost access to the European Investment Bank.

"This is an important milestone for the Bank in its efforts to tackle climate change and level up, while creating new opportunities across the UK as part of our Plan for Jobs. Mr Flint brings outstanding financial and management expertise which will be crucial to leading the organisation as it grows its operations and starts to deliver on its mission to finance projects in every region of the UK," said Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s Treasury chief.

The government said it shortlisted two women and four men for the role of head of the Infrastructure Bank before selecting Mr. Flint, who will begin in the role on Sept. 27.

Write at Adam Clark at adam.clark@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 35309.5 Delayed Quote.15.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.12% 0.85973 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.34% 386.8 Delayed Quote.1.94%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.45% 166.74 End-of-day quote.20.41%
