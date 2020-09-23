Former HSBC Group COO Andy Maguire Joins Thought Machine as New Chair

Thought Machine, the cloud native core banking technology company today announces the appointment of Andy Maguire as Chair. Maguire, former Group Chief Operating Officer of HSBC, joins Thought Machine effective immediately. At HSBC, Maguire led the bank’s IT, business operations, change support, procurement and real estate services. Prior to HSBC, Maguire was Boston Consulting Group’s managing partner for the UK and Ireland, and a member of their global executive committee.

Maguire’s appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Thought Machine, which recently closed its series B round at $125m, the fourth largest fundraising round in UK fintech this year. Furthermore, Thought Machine has added more than 150 employees in 2020 and has made a number of key senior hires in Q2 including Nicole Jude as Chief People Officer. Nicole recently led HR and people functions at Diligent Corporation and Bloomberg.

The appointment of Maguire happens against the backdrop of banks around the world increasingly demanding future-proof core banking infrastructure. Thought Machine will be announcing a number of new clients in the coming months. As the company pursues its internationalisation strategy, Thought Machine is strengthening its board with Maguire’s experience in driving banking transformation at HSBC, a world-leading financial institution serving more than 40 million customers in more than 64 countries.

Maguire will take over from Richard Little, software entrepreneur, angel investor and non executive director in software and technology businesses. Little has chaired Thought Machine since 2016, overseeing its growth from 40 employees to more than 400 today. His experience in growing software businesses has been invaluable in guiding Thought Machine’s expansion into new overseas markets and going live with several leading banks.

Founded in 2014 by Google engineer Paul Taylor, Thought Machine is delivering cloud native core banking technology to leading banks around the world. Currently Thought Machine names Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered, Atom bank and SEB as customers.

Andy Maguire, newly appointed Chair of Thought Machine, says:

“Over the last few years, I have watched Thought Machine disrupt the age-old core banking problem and partner with leading banks to deliver their transformation journey. Thought Machine’s success can be attributed to two strategic differentiators - a world-class engineering team and a commitment to high quality delivery. With its recent funding, and acceleration of international hiring, the company is ready for its next stage of global growth. I am delighted to be joining Thought Machine as it expands its footprint to new markets, grows its revenue, and demonstrates that modern core banking infrastructure is a strategic imperative for 21st century finance.”

Paul Taylor, CEO and Founder of Thought Machine, comments:

“I am delighted that a person of Andy Maguire’s calibre has joined Thought Machine. As we expand our market share, Andy’s skill set and experience in driving HSBC’s infrastructural and operational strategy will be critical in creating material value for the business. As the world navigates the new economic environment, resilient and agile core banking infrastructure has never been more important to banks needing to adapt and serve customers. I look forward to working with Andy closely as Thought Machine meets this demand and aggressively pursues our international growth plans over the coming years.”

About Thought Machine

Thought Machine was founded in 2014 with a mission to enable banks to deploy modern systems and move away from the legacy IT platforms that plague the banking industry. We do this through our cloud native core banking platform, Vault. This next generation system has been written from scratch as an entirely cloud native platform. It does not contain a single line of code which is legacy, or pre-cloud.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul Taylor, Thought Machine’s customers include Lloyds Banking Group, SEB, Standard Chartered and Atom bank. We are currently a team of more than 400 people spread across offices in London and Singapore and have raised more than £110m in funding from Eurazeo, Draper Esprit, SEB, British Patient Capital, IQ Capital, Playfair Capital, Lloyds Banking Group and Backed. For more information visit thoughtmachine.net.

