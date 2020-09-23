Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former HSBC Group COO Andy Maguire Joins Thought Machine as New Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Thought Machine, the cloud native core banking technology company today announces the appointment of Andy Maguire as Chair. Maguire, former Group Chief Operating Officer of HSBC, joins Thought Machine effective immediately. At HSBC, Maguire led the bank’s IT, business operations, change support, procurement and real estate services. Prior to HSBC, Maguire was Boston Consulting Group’s managing partner for the UK and Ireland, and a member of their global executive committee.

Maguire’s appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Thought Machine, which recently closed its series B round at $125m, the fourth largest fundraising round in UK fintech this year. Furthermore, Thought Machine has added more than 150 employees in 2020 and has made a number of key senior hires in Q2 including Nicole Jude as Chief People Officer. Nicole recently led HR and people functions at Diligent Corporation and Bloomberg.

The appointment of Maguire happens against the backdrop of banks around the world increasingly demanding future-proof core banking infrastructure. Thought Machine will be announcing a number of new clients in the coming months. As the company pursues its internationalisation strategy, Thought Machine is strengthening its board with Maguire’s experience in driving banking transformation at HSBC, a world-leading financial institution serving more than 40 million customers in more than 64 countries.

Maguire will take over from Richard Little, software entrepreneur, angel investor and non executive director in software and technology businesses. Little has chaired Thought Machine since 2016, overseeing its growth from 40 employees to more than 400 today. His experience in growing software businesses has been invaluable in guiding Thought Machine’s expansion into new overseas markets and going live with several leading banks.

Founded in 2014 by Google engineer Paul Taylor, Thought Machine is delivering cloud native core banking technology to leading banks around the world. Currently Thought Machine names Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered, Atom bank and SEB as customers.

Andy Maguire, newly appointed Chair of Thought Machine, says:

“Over the last few years, I have watched Thought Machine disrupt the age-old core banking problem and partner with leading banks to deliver their transformation journey. Thought Machine’s success can be attributed to two strategic differentiators - a world-class engineering team and a commitment to high quality delivery. With its recent funding, and acceleration of international hiring, the company is ready for its next stage of global growth. I am delighted to be joining Thought Machine as it expands its footprint to new markets, grows its revenue, and demonstrates that modern core banking infrastructure is a strategic imperative for 21st century finance.”

Paul Taylor, CEO and Founder of Thought Machine, comments:

“I am delighted that a person of Andy Maguire’s calibre has joined Thought Machine. As we expand our market share, Andy’s skill set and experience in driving HSBC’s infrastructural and operational strategy will be critical in creating material value for the business. As the world navigates the new economic environment, resilient and agile core banking infrastructure has never been more important to banks needing to adapt and serve customers. I look forward to working with Andy closely as Thought Machine meets this demand and aggressively pursues our international growth plans over the coming years.”

-- ENDS --

About Thought Machine

Thought Machine was founded in 2014 with a mission to enable banks to deploy modern systems and move away from the legacy IT platforms that plague the banking industry. We do this through our cloud native core banking platform, Vault. This next generation system has been written from scratch as an entirely cloud native platform. It does not contain a single line of code which is legacy, or pre-cloud.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul Taylor, Thought Machine’s customers include Lloyds Banking Group, SEB, Standard Chartered and Atom bank. We are currently a team of more than 400 people spread across offices in London and Singapore and have raised more than £110m in funding from Eurazeo, Draper Esprit, SEB, British Patient Capital, IQ Capital, Playfair Capital, Lloyds Banking Group and Backed. For more information visit thoughtmachine.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aAVANT : Appointment of new Corporate Officers
PU
04:25aSAIL-AWAY Tyra Future Development TEG & TEH JACKETS.
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Annual Securities Report
PU
04:25aAVANT : files Report on Corporate Governance
PU
04:25aECSC : Interim Results
PU
04:25aIMDEX : Employee Rights Plan Appendix 2A and Appendix 3G
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Revolutionary in every way
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : With the RTE ROBOT, Rosenbauer now has a robotic vehicle in its range
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : develops its own extinguishing system for battery fires in electric vehicles
PU
04:25aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : starts international sales of its new RT model servies with hybrid drive
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent
2DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID..
3AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Positive about flying? Airlines look to COVID tests that give results in minutes
5SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group