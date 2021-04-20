Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Health Care Staffing Company Executives Charged in Superseding Indictment with Wage Fixing and Obstruction

04/20/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: Click to view superseding indictment.

SHERMAN, Texas - A federal grand jury in Sherman, Texas, returned a superseding indictment charging two Texas men with engaging in wage fixing and obstructing a federal investigation, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Neeraj Jindal, the former owner of a Texas-based therapist staffing company, and John Rodgers, a physical therapist and the clinical director of Jindal's company, are charged with conspiring to fix prices, in violation of the Sherman Act, and with conspiring to obstruct a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation. Both defendants are also charged with obstruction of an FTC investigation.

According to the four-count superseding indictment, in 2017, Jindal, Rodgers, and their co-conspirators agreed to pay lower rates to certain physical therapists and physical therapist assistants in North Texas. Their company, in turn, paid the agreed lower rates for several months after entering into the agreement.

Jindal and Rodgers also conspired to obstruct an FTC investigation and to obstruct proceedings occurring before the FTC. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Jindal and Rodgers made false and misleading statements and withheld and concealed information during the FTC's investigation to determine whether their company or other therapist staffing companies violated the Federal Trade Commission Act.

The superseding indictment follows an indictment returned against Jindal in December 2020 for violating the Sherman Act and obstructing an FTC investigation.

'Wage-fixing agreements are, at their core, an attempt to artificially rig the labor market to depress wages and deprive workers of competitive salaries and benefits,' said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. 'The present charges demonstrate that the Department of Justice and its partner agencies will not stand by and allow the exploitation of American workers and the manipulation of the marketplace.'

'The charges announced today underscore the Antitrust Division's ongoing commitment to enforcing antitrust laws, particularly when the victims are American workers who deserve the benefits of competitive wages, mobility, and competition by employers for their services,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. 'They also demonstrate how seriously we take our obligation to protect the integrity of investigations into anticompetitive conduct, whether those investigations are conducted by the Department of Justice or another agency.'

'Today's charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to engage in corrupt practices at the expense of hard-working Americans,' said Assistant Director Calvin Shivers of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division. 'The FBI is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to uncover corruption and bring the individuals responsible to justice.'

A violation of the Sherman Act carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine for individuals. The maximum fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by victims if either amount is greater than $1 million. The charged conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction offenses carry statutory maximum penalties of five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

The charges in this case were brought in connection with the Antitrust Division's ongoing commitment to prosecute anticompetitive conduct affecting American labor markets. Anyone with information on market allocation or price fixing by employers should contact the Antitrust Division's Citizen Complaint Center at 1-888-647-3258 or visit www.justice.gov/atr/contact/newcase.html.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Corruption Unit and prosecuted by the Antitrust Division's Washington Criminal I and II Sections with the assistance of United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

###

Disclaimer

Antitrust Division - US Department of Justice published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 04:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLG ELECTRONICS  : The evolution of lg manufacturing in vietnam
PU
12:04aDeploying Digital Tools to Withstand Climate Change in Low-Income Countries
PU
12:04aFormer Health Care Staffing Company Executives Charged in Superseding Indictment with Wage Fixing and Obstruction
PU
12:03aChina's crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump
RE
12:02aAuction result – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
PU
12:02aEnbridge donates crane truck, welding equipment to Kishwaukee College
PU
12:02aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie kids the importance of bushfire preparedness
PU
12:01aAxion BioSystems Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
BU
04/19Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021
PU
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Proxy – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : ENDO INTERNATIONAL : J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 billion c..
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India hopeful U.S. will soon end curbs on vaccine raw materials export - gover..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ