Former Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The former head of a Hollywood movie
distributor whose films have starred actors like Halle Berry and
Matthew McConaughey was sentenced on Friday to six years in
prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding a BlackRock Inc
investment fund.
William Sadleir, who ran Aviron Pictures LLC, was sentenced
by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, and also
ordered to pay $31.6 million in forfeiture and restitution.
Sadleir, 68, of Beverly Hills, had pleaded guilty in January
to two counts of wire fraud over schemes related to the
closed-end BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Fund, which had
invested $75 million in Aviron.
Prosecutors said Sadleir misappropriated more than $25
million, including to buy a $14 million Beverly Hills mansion,
by pretending it was invested in prepaid media credits, and
masqueraded as ad executive "Amanda Stevens" to email BlackRock.
They also said Sadleir forged a BlackRock manager's
signature for the sale of more than $3 million of assets that
secured BlackRock loans to Aviron, which later defaulted on
those loans.
Lawyers for Sadleir did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Sadleir also pleaded guilty in March to receiving $1.7
million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans purportedly
to help Aviron pay workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, though
the company had by then already shut down.
Sentencing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Los
Angeles federal court. Prosecutors there have said they would
recommend the sentence run concurrent with the Manhattan
sentence.
Sadleir's lawyers had urged Engelmayer not to impose a
prison term, saying the father of two young boys was "deeply
sorry for, and embarrassed by, his crimes," and that there was
"no chance" of recidivism.
Aviron's films had included Berry's "Kidnap," and
McConaughey and Anne Hathaway's "Serenity."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Marguerita Choy)