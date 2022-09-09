Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund

09/09/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The former head of a Hollywood movie distributor whose films have starred actors like Halle Berry and Matthew McConaughey was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding a BlackRock Inc investment fund.

William Sadleir, who ran Aviron Pictures LLC, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, and also ordered to pay $31.6 million in forfeiture and restitution.

Sadleir, 68, of Beverly Hills, had pleaded guilty in January to two counts of wire fraud over schemes related to the closed-end BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Fund, which had invested $75 million in Aviron.

Prosecutors said Sadleir misappropriated more than $25 million, including to buy a $14 million Beverly Hills mansion, by pretending it was invested in prepaid media credits, and masqueraded as ad executive "Amanda Stevens" to email BlackRock.

They also said Sadleir forged a BlackRock manager's signature for the sale of more than $3 million of assets that secured BlackRock loans to Aviron, which later defaulted on those loans.

Lawyers for Sadleir did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sadleir also pleaded guilty in March to receiving $1.7 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans purportedly to help Aviron pay workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the company had by then already shut down.

Sentencing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Los Angeles federal court. Prosecutors there have said they would recommend the sentence run concurrent with the Manhattan sentence.

Sadleir's lawyers had urged Engelmayer not to impose a prison term, saying the father of two young boys was "deeply sorry for, and embarrassed by, his crimes," and that there was "no chance" of recidivism.

Aviron's films had included Berry's "Kidnap," and McConaughey and Anne Hathaway's "Serenity."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERRY CORPORATION 4.49% 9.07 Delayed Quote.3.09%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.51% 695.46 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMusk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
RE
05:40pFormer Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University prohibit LGBT student club
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS