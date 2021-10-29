Former IMF official says Argentina will not pay the Fund

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A former official at the
International Monetary Fund said Argentina is "not going to pay"
the Fund and any agreement between the two will be a "temporary
Band-Aid" that will only delay a run on banks in the South
American country.
"Argentina is not going to pay the IMF. Argentina is not
going to do good macro-micro institutional policies," said
Alejandro Werner, who was the head of the IMF’s Western
Hemisphere Department for nearly a decade before he left in
August.
Argentina is negotiating a program to replace a failed one
from 2018 that left it as the Fund's largest debtor by far, with
about $45 billion in payments due. If the current deal is not
modified, payments of near $19 billion are due next year.
Werner, speaking at an event on the economic future of Latin
America hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial
Institutions Forum on Thursday, said, "we're overplaying the IMF
program, because at most it's going to be a temporary Band-Aid
to hold the expectations and delay the run on banks for four
months. Then everything will play out because you look at these
guys ... What are you going to expect from this government?"
Earlier this year Werner, who was still at the IMF, said
there seemed to be significant differences of opinion within
President Alberto Fernandez's political allies on which
direction to give economic policy and where to take the
negotiation with the Fund.
"The best thing with an IMF program we’ll have four months
in which they will pass one review and that's kind of it,"
Werner said on Thursday.
"We will go back to arrears or quasi-arrears. At the end of
the day, it's not going to be an instrument for good policies
and from the flows side it is not going to change anything."
Neither the IMF nor the Argentine government immediately
responded to requests for comment.
An Argentine government source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the high sensitivity of the matter, said: "It's
strange to see a former IMF official make comments like these so
soon after leaving the Fund."
Argentine dollar-denominated bonds were trading marginally
lower on Friday, with prices deep in distressed territory,
between 31 and 36 cents on the dollar, according to Refinitiv
data.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Hugh Bronstein and
Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires
Editing by Matthew Lewis)