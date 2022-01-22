Log in
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

01/22/2022 | 04:00am EST
National Heart Institute logo is seen at the cardiac centre building in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details.

This is the second time the 96-year-old, who is still an active lawmaker, has been admitted to the hospital this month. He was discharged https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-malaysian-pm-mahathir-discharged-hospital-after-medical-procedure-2022-01-13 after what was described as an successful elective medical procedure last week.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

He was admitted and discharged in December after his doctors said they were satisfied with the results of necessary investigations https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-malaysian-pm-mahathir-be-discharged-hospital-within-days-2021-12-21.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
