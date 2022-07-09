Log in
Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria dies at 100

07/09/2022
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's former President Luis Echeverria, who was in power from 1970 to 1976, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday. He was 100 years old.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


