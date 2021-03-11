Former Microsoft CEO and Founder of USAFacts Begins State of the Union in Numbers College and University Talks on March 12 at the University of Texas at Austin

Beginning on March 12, former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts, Steve Ballmer will begin a virtual college and university speaking tour to discuss USAFacts’ new State of the Union in Numbers report with students and communities across the nation. The State of the Union in Numbers provides government facts and figures against a contextual background so citizens can decide, for themselves, how the nation is doing. This year’s data guide reveals insight into COVID-19's impact on wages and steep job loss.

“Numbers are essential in determining where we stand as a nation,” said USAFacts founder and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. “I believe that government data is the best way for Americans to understand the state of the country. Americans deserve a unified presentation of the people’s data to independently decide if the country is moving in the right or wrong direction on any given issue.”

What : The multi-city speaking tour will help university students and communities learn about the State of the Union in Numbers.

Who/When/Where:

March 12, 11am-12pm CST: Former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts Steve Ballmer will discuss the 2021 State of the Union in Numbers report at the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs. Register.

March 18, 4pm-5pm EST: Former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts Steve Ballmer will discuss the State of Education in Numbers Panel Discussion at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Register.

March 29, 4pm-5pm EST: Former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts Steve Ballmer will discuss the State of the Union in Numbers at Spelman College. Registration TBA.

April: Former Microsoft CEO and founder of USAFacts Steve Ballmer will discuss the State of the Union in Numbers at Stanford University. Registration TBA.

