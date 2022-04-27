Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case appeals murder conviction

04/27/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is sentenced after being found guilty of the murder of George Floyd

(Reuters) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction and sentence for the murder of George Floyd, arguing that the judge in his case abused his discretion and made multiple errors during the trial.

In the appeal filed in Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, his lawyers raised 14 separate issues, including Judge Peter Cahill's decision to deny Chauvin's request to move the trial out of Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, because of the intense pretrial publicity.

"The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors --literally every day - to news demonizing Chauvin and glorifying Floyd which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the appeal said.

Chauvin, a white man, was convicted in April 2021 of killing Floyd by kneeling on the Black man's neck during a 2020 arrest. Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years. In December, Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court to charges he violated George Floyd's civil rights.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

The 82-page appeal asked the court to reverse the conviction and hold a new trial in a new venue or re-sentence Chauvin.

It also raised legal arguments against prosecutors, accusing them of misconduct by not disclosing all evidence they had and belittling the defense during closing arguments. It also said that prosecutors improperly prepared witnesses for testimony.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Brendan O'Brien


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:21aBiden to host Italian prime minister next month
RE
09:19a'Great Resignation' sees more companies offer equity to staff
RE
09:16aSteel producer Ternium eyes $600 million capex this year
RE
09:14aUK's transfer of old patients to care homes in pandemic was unlawful - court
RE
09:14aGerman DIY retail chain OBI says it has definitely left Russia
RE
09:13aHess beats profit estimates on surging crude prices
RE
09:13aU.S. charges Archegos owner Hwang, former CFO Halligan with fraud
RE
09:12aFormer Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case appeals murder conviction
RE
09:10aAmerican Trevor Reed released from Russia in prisoner swap
RE
09:09aSWIFT sanctions could harm globalisation, Fidelity International says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Euro hits 5-year low after Russia halts gas; stocks stage small rebound
4Deutsche Bank extends quarterly profit streak but Ukraine clouds outloo..
5Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

HOT NEWS