Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Munich Re, KBW execs launch Spac to invest in tech-insurance

04/06/2022 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Former executives of insurer Munich Re and investment bank KBW will launch an initial public offering for a blank check company on the London Stock Exchange to raise 150 million pounds ($195.69 million) to invest in tech insurance businesses.

The vehicle - launched by Andrew Rear and William Allen - will look for a business target to acquire in Europe or the UK, operating principally in the insurance or broader financial services industry, according to a statement on Wednesday.

SPAC, or a blank check company, is a shell company that uses IPO proceeds to buy another company, typically within two years of listing.

Barclays, HSBC, Numis and The Growth Stage are all working on the float, the statement said.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Iain Withers)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aMARKETMIND : Bond bears get their claws out
RE
03:18aEuro zone financial system coping well with Ukraine war - ECB
RE
03:14aHong Kong's No. 2 official resigns ahead of leadership election
RE
03:10aS.Korean stocks fall on Fed tightening fears
RE
03:09aLondon Shares Seen Falling After Downbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
03:08aRights groups accuse Ethiopian regional forces of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
RE
03:08aSri Lanka's president will not resign despite crisis, protests-minister
RE
03:07aIn Shanghai, a long, fruitless wait for help amid COVID lockdown
RE
03:05aFormer Munich Re, KBW execs launch Spac to invest in tech-insurance
RE
03:03aIndonesia jails senior member of Islamist group on militancy charges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Ramsay Health Care : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RHC
3U.S. buybacks seen at record highs ahead of earnings reports
4LME base metals fall on dollar strength, China demand woes
5AMS-OSRAM : Jefferies sticks Neutral

HOT NEWS