Former NIIT Tech CEO Arvind Thakur joins board of JK Tech

08/03/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Industry veteran Arvind Thakur has joined the board of JK Tech as a non-executive director. In this role he will contribute towards company strategy and advice on sustained industry leading profitable growth including inorganic initiatives.

Mr. Thakur was the CEO, Vice Chairman & Managing Director at NIIT Technologies Ltd (now renamed as Coforge Ltd), leading it since inception till May 2019 to be among the top IT Services provider from the country. He has been the Chairman of specialized technology companies like Esri India Technologies Ltd, Incessant Technologies Ltd, and serves on the Board of Management at NIIT University, a leading not for profit institution.

Commenting on his induction, Abhishek Singhania, Chairman JK Tech said, "We are delighted to strengthen the board with Arvind's presence. With his vast experience and industry exposure, we look forward to his guidance in shaping the future as new opportunities emerge in the post pandemic world".

Speaking about his appointment, Arvind Thakur said, "JK Tech is a unique brand in the tech space delivering specialized next generation technology solutions.  I'm excited to contribute to shaping its future and commit to catalyze a superior experience for all stake holders"

Mr. Thakur has been an elected member for 3 consecutive terms of the Executive Council at NASSCOM, the apex IT industry association, where he held key positions till May 2020. He also served on the National Council of CII as Chairman of the National Committee on IPR and was a member of the Indo Spanish CEO Forum supported by FICCI.

Arvind graduated in engineering from IIT, Kharagpur where he received the Institute Silver medal, and pursued post-graduation in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai which conferred on him the "Distinguished Alumnus Award" in 2020. In 2012 he secured the prestigious Gold Stevie global business award as "Executive of the Year" in the Computer Services category.

About JK Tech
Founded in 1994, JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment.
JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.
To learn more, visit www.jktech.com. Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Soma Singh
Soma.singh@mediacorridors.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587525/Arvind_Thakur.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-niit-tech-ceo-arvind-thakur-joins-board-of-jk-tech-301347468.html

SOURCE JK Tech


© PRNewswire 2021
