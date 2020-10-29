Former NY Yankee and Major League Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera Teams Up with Four Keller Williams New York Offices and Pink Tie to Launch "MVP of the Year" Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Keller Williams New York locations owned and run by Rich Amato, part of the Keller Williams franchise, have announced today they have teamed up with 1st Equity Title & Closing https://1stequity.com/, www.Pink Tie www.pinktie.org, a community-led charity that tackles tough social and economic issues to create opportunities for people in underserved communities in New York State, to launch a fundraising program, “MVP of the Year”, https://www.mvpoftheyear.org/ with former NY Yankee and Major League Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera. The program is set to raise $250,000 before year’s end to help construct two STEM classrooms at the Mariano Rivera Learning Center in New Rochelle, New York.

These STEM classrooms will create an environment that expands students’ knowledge in technology, engineering, mathematics, coding and product developments.

“Together, as we launch the MVP Program, we will raise much needed funds to help build our Learning Center in New York to support and stabilize the future of our students living in low income communities,” explains Mariano Rivera. “We are grateful for organizations like Keller Williams and Pink Tie and appreciate all of the MVP of the Year fundraisers and teams who have committed their time and energy to this program for the sake of the underserved minority youth. The MVP of the Year program will help Learning Center students receive access to two STEM learning initiatives which will prepare them for a successful and advantageous future.”

The “MVP of the Year” Program works thusly: The program consists of 10 teams all competing to see who raises the most money for the charity. Of those 10, two are from the KWNYC office located in Manhattan, “Team Sandyman”, headed by real estate agent Sandy Edry and “Team Ground-Breaking Ballers” headed by agent Allan Zapadinsky. Other KW teams include agents from Keller Williams Greater Nassau, Points North and Legendary locations.

Each team runs their own fundraising events/activities to raise a minimum (guaranteed) of $25,000.

For example, the two KWNYC teams plan a combination of fundraising activities including an online charity poker tournament in November, expecting 350 players, sponsorships, online auctions, drawings and a 5% commission donation from September through December.

“As a Yankee fan since the mid-1970s, it is an absolute thrill and honor to be involved with Mariano’s charitable efforts – especially when it helps young New Yorkers scale the heights of educational excellence in the STEM arena," said Sandy Edry, licensed real estate agent, Keller Williams NYC.

“Students from the most disadvantaged communities depended on libraries or public internet to finish their homework after school. Due to COVID-19, many of these establishments have closed. The digital divide has left behind thousands of young students who do not have access to the internet or a computer at home,” explains Daniella Decker, executive director, Pink Tie Charities. “Mariano Rivera’s Learning Center will quickly re-envision digital education and improve digital literacy capabilities in New Rochelle and the greater Westchester community.”

The events will kick off with a NYC-based donor event and reception on October 29th featuring Mariano Rivera.

To support the various fundraisers, donate to the Mariano Rivera STEM classrooms and learn more about the MVP of the Year fundraising competition, please visit: mvpoftheyear.org

About the Mariano Rivera Foundation

https://themarianoriverafoundation.org/ Founded in 1998 by Mariano and Clara Rivera, along with our caring volunteers and generous donors we have strengthened communities and changed lives through college scholarships, back-to-school events and disaster relief. With access to STEM learning opportunities, mentorship programs, life skills and vocational training, students are prepared for college and empowered to enter the workforce with determination to succeed in high-demand positions.

About Keller Williams New York City (KWNYC)

www.kwnyc.com, Keller Williams NYC is now home to over 350 licensed salespeople and brokers who work with clients to buy, rent or sell real estate throughout New York City. Well over a billion dollars sold in New York real estate, KWNYC continues to grow as a major leader in helping people to realize their dreams. It is a member of the Keller Williams nationwide franchise, a global leader that sold over $300B in 2019 and consummated over 1M transactions annually.

About PinkTie

https://www.pinktie.org/ , PinkTie is a community-led charity that tackles tough social and economic problems with urgency and a long-term approach to create access to opportunity for people in underserved communities in New York State. PinkTie implements and fundraises for locally-sustainable causes that strengthen education systems, supply chains and improves the local economy. We mobilize the power of our volunteer and business networks to invest in the community of New York, build the healthy environments people need to thrive, and empower our communities to create lasting change.

