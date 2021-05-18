Former Navy SEAL Commander and Author Rich Diviney Featured on Impact Podcast

Rich Diviney, former Navy SEAL commander, and author of The Attributes: 25 Hidden Drivers of Optimal Performance, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Diviney completed more than 13 overseas deployments—11 of which were to Iraq and Afghanistan. As the officer in charge of training for a specialized command, Diviney spearheaded the creation of a directorate that fused physical, mental, and emotional disciplines. He led his small team to create the first-ever “Mind Gym” that helped special operators train their brains to perform faster, longer, and better in all environments—especially high-stress ones. Since his retirement in early 2017, Diviney has worked as a speaker, facilitator, and consultant with the Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute and Simon Sinek Inc. He’s taught about leadership, optimal performance, and high performing teams to more than five thousand business, athletic, and military leaders from organizations such as American Airlines, Meijer Inc., the San Francisco 49ers, Pegasystems, Zoom, and Deloitte.

His book, The Attributes, is now available.

“Chatting with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast was a true pleasure,” said Diviney. “His questions were both insightful and original and his style promotes a terrific vibe and flow. I’m honored to have been a guest on Impact!”

“We have tremendous respect for heroes like Rich Diviney, so having him as our guest is truly an honor,” said Shegerian. “Not only is Rich an accomplished military hero, he also comes armed with critical tactical advice for businesses. His book, ‘The Attributes’ is a must read for anyone who wants to explore achieving optimal performance. I learned so much from speaking with him and am excited for our listeners to hear what he has to say.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Virgin, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Waste Management and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse, author and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; sports journalism trailblazer Shelley Smith; legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006078/en/