Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Former Nebraska Governor Ricketts to become U.S. senator

01/12/2023 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Republican Governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nebraska's former Republican Governor Pete Ricketts is due to become a U.S. senator after being appointed on Thursday to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

In an anticipated move, Nebraska's Republican Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of his predecessor at the state Capitol on Thursday morning.

Ricketts, 58, served two terms as Nebraska's governor, wrapping up his second term last week.

Twice elected to the U.S. Senate, Sasse resigned earlier in January to become president of the University of Florida. The senator was one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump.

Ricketts' appointment will not alter the balance of power in the Senate. He would need to win a special election in 2024 to serve the remaining two years of the current term.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Katharine Jackson


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:29pDebt bomb, biotech bump and a bond rally: 2023 money predictions
RE
12:29pPartners Group expects gross client demand of $17-$22 billion in 2023
RE
12:26pGoogle Cloud's top U.S. sales executive departs - The Information
RE
12:24pFactbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire
RE
12:23pArgentina soy, corn harvest outlooks slashed due to drought - U.S. government
RE
12:22pSpain's Supreme Court drops sedition charges against Catalan separatist leader
RE
12:20pU.S. grants migrants access to appointment system for border crossings
RE
12:18pFormer Nebraska Governor Ricketts to become U.S. senator
RE
12:17pU.S. winter wheat seedings seen at 36.950 million acres, 8-year high - USDA
RE
12:16pHealth Rounds: Artificial pancreas closer for type 2 diabetes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices fall in December; weekly jobless claims edge down
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
3TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
4Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
5Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022

HOT NEWS