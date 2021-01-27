Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Nightclub Promoter Develops ‘Thirst' for Global Change

01/27/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water, spent almost 10 years as a nightclub promoter in New York City before realizing that for him, happiness isn’t found in cars, real estate and “conventional successes.” While travelling in developing parts of the world, Harrison became aware of the world’s clean water crisis and changed course to found the life-saving non-profit organization charity: water in 2006. Harrison will give a keynote address at Inventures 2021 in Calgary, September 22-24, 2021.

Turning his full attention to aiding the world’s 785 million people without clean water to drink, Harrison created public installations and innovative online fundraising platforms to spread awareness. Since then, charity: water has attracted more than 1 million supporters, raised over $475 million, funded 59,608 water projects, and will provide more than 11.6 million people in 29 countries with clean drinking water.

Harrison has been recognized in Fortune magazine’s 40 under 40 list, Forbes magazine's Impact 30 list, and was #10 in Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative People in Business” issue. He has also been recognized as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. In October 2018, Harrison released, Thirst: A Story of Redemption, Compassion, and a Mission to Bring Clean Water to the World, his New York Times best-selling memoir, from which net proceeds go to fund charity: water projects around the world. Harrison will take centre stage at Inventures 2021, sharing his compelling story and taking questions from the audience.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s top innovators to benefit from ‘creative collisions’ with each other. Now in its fourth year, Inventures is gaining global interest as “the” place to discover new technologies, markets, capital and customers.

“Scott Harrison’s story will make us all strive to be more courageous, more generous and more innovative in our own ventures,” says Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease. “His words provide great inspiration in a world where ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues are more relevant than ever before.”

Tickets are available now for $299 at https://inventurescanada.com

About Inventures
Sponsored by Alberta Innovates, Inventures 2021 is where 4,000+ ambitious startups, scaleups, investors and industry leaders from around the world come together for three days of awe-inspiring creative collisions. Inventures opens doors, opens minds and erases boundaries, bringing entrepreneurs and innovators together with venture capitalists, angel investors and global thought leaders to connect, learn and strike deals.


For more information about Inventures 2021 and Scott Harrison, please contact:
Dwayne Brunner, Manager, Media Relations
Email: Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca
Cell & SMS: 587-572-4091

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Rosenthal's Journey To Zero-Emission Vehicles
PU
01:18pEMBRACE HOME LOANS : Wraps Up Remarkable Year of Giving Back
PR
01:16pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : IR 05/21 - Clarifications on questions from CVM/B3
PU
01:16pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
01:15pNokia comments on trading activity of its stock
GL
01:15pNOKIA OYJ : comments on trading activity of its stock
AQ
01:15pTwo by four named agency of record for american osteopathic association
GL
01:14pMRM : Partners With Founders Factory On A New Startup Impact Program
PR
01:14pKETCHUM : U.K. CEO Jo-ann Robertson Joins Global Executive Team, Adds Additional Responsibilities to Benefit Client Experiences with the Firm
PR
01:14pMARATHON OIL CORPORATION : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on COVID-19, frothy market concerns
2EVOTEC SE : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
4NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ