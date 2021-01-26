Log in
Former OppenheimerFunds Rochester Head Joins Principal Street as Chief Investment Officer of Municipal Strategies

01/26/2021
Principal Street Partners, the $1.6B asset manager with a focus on municipal bond investment opportunities, has announced the addition of Troy Willis as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer of Municipal Bond Strategies. Mr. Willis is a seasoned industry veteran having managed $26B in assets in his previous role as co-head of the OppenheimerFunds Rochester Municipal Bond Team, where for nearly 20 years he and his team delivered top decile weighted average performance and top yielding Municipal Bond Funds. Mr. Willis left Oppenheimer/Rochester in 2020, shortly after it was purchased by Invesco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005864/en/

Troy Willis, Principal Street Partners Chief Investment Officer, Municipal Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

Troy Willis, Principal Street Partners Chief Investment Officer, Municipal Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

Principal Street’s fixed income strategies include High Income Municipal Bond, Short Duration Municipal Bond, and Distressed Municipal Bond. In his new role, Mr. Willis will collaborate on investment implementation and research for all strategies, as well as chair the Principal Street investment committee. From his decades of experience, Mr. Willis brings a unique, institutional perspective to the firm. “Principal Street represents the opportunity to get back to results-oriented, client-focused investing. I look forward to building and growing upon the solid foundation already in place at Principal Street Partners,” says Mr. Willis.

“Principal Street’s unique focus on income-oriented fixed income solutions helps create an added layer of diversification for investors. Troy’s new role as Chief Investment Officer of Municipal Bond Strategies will ensure a cohesive, process-driven investment offering,” says James West, CEO of Principal Street. “His track record at Oppenheimer/Rochester speaks for his investment acumen and experience, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

About Principal Street Partners

Based in Memphis, TN, Principal Street Partners is a $1.6 Billion asset manager and SEC-registered, investment advisor with additional offices Boston, MA, Pocatello, ID, Rochester, NY and Englewood, NJ. Founded in 2016, the firm focuses on innovative investment strategies with an emphasis on disciplined investing approach focused on capital preservation. More information can be found at www.principalstreet.com or by calling 844.678.6900.


