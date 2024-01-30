ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A Pakistan court handed former Prime Minister Imran Khan a 10-year jail term on Tuesday for leaking state secrets, the former premier's media team said.

The case pertains to allegations that Khan had shared contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said both Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been sentenced to 10 years each by a special court.

It said the party would challenge the decision and called it a "sham case".

