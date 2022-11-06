Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
Former Pakistan PM Khan welcomes probe into shooting

11/06/2022 | 05:56am EST
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad

LAHORE (Reuters) - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday he welcomed the government's offer to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack in which he was shot in the leg on Thursday.

Khan made the remarks in a video broadcast live on social media from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he was receiving treatment after being shot during a protest march three days earlier. The government has said it will investigate the shooting.

Khan said his supporters' long march towards the capital calling for early elections, which was disrupted by the attack, would re-start on Tuesday but that he would not join in person while he recovered from his injuries.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
