Former Patients of George Tyndall Agree to an $852 Million Global Settlement with USC

03/25/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USC and the 710 women who filed civil cases in Los Angeles Superior Court involving George Tyndall have reached a global agreement that is fair and reasonable. The $852 million settlement will end this litigation in state court. The USC Board of Trustees has ratified the settlement. 

This resolution was achieved with the assistance of private mediator and attorney Mr. Jeffrey Krivis, Esq., and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, the Honorable Daniel J. Buckley.

John C. Manly, Esq., on behalf of Plaintiffs' Liaison Counsel, commented, "Our team is humbled by the courage of George Tyndall's survivors, who endured this process, and hope this settlement brings them healing. Our team also acknowledges USC President Carol Folt and General Counsel Beong-Soo Kim, whose hard work and determination were critical to resolving this case."

USC General Counsel Beong-Soo Kim said, "Reaching a fair agreement with these former students has been a top priority for the Board of Trustees and President Carol Folt. We want to thank the Plaintiff's Liaison Counsel for their willingness to work with us to resolve this litigation responsibly."

Statement from USC President Carol L. Folt
"I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community. We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall."

Statement from USC Board of Trustees Chair Rick J. Caruso
"The behavior that was discovered shocks the conscience of the University to its core. 

Our institution fell short by not doing everything it could to protect those who matter to us most – our students, and I am sorry for the pain this caused the very people we were obligated to protect. In the aftermath of these reports, I was asked to be board chair. The board immediately took swift action to restore trust, accountability and faith in our university. Our restructured board installed Dr. Folt as president and a new leadership team with a mandate to drive meaningful reforms, through oversight and full accountability. 

We are steadfast in our commitment to assuring that these steps have the intended impact and reflect real change. Today marks the end of a painful and ugly chapter in the history of our university. More importantly, it signals a critical step forward in strengthening and reweaving the fabric of our community."

Contact:
USC Media Relations
uscnews@usc.edu 
213-740-2215

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-patients-of-george-tyndall-agree-to-an-852-million-global-settlement-with-usc-301256413.html

SOURCE University of Southern California


© PRNewswire 2021
