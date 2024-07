LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori will run for the post again in the 2026 election, his daughter Keiko Fujimori said on messaging platform X on Sunday.

Fujimori, who is 85 and suffers from health problems, was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses when he released from jail late last year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kim Coghill)