Former Piston Rick Mahorn Chooses CURE Auto Insurance, the Newest Car Insurer in Michigan, as His New Brand

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its launch into Michigan, CURE auto insurance, a not-for-profit car insurer, who has just announced its branding of the Detroit Pistons' new courtside club and press conference partner, has teamed up with former all-time great basketball player, Rick Mahorn, to power forward its presence in the state. The current radio analyst for the Detroit Pistons has become the company's new brand ambassador. Once coined the "Baddest Bad Boy of them all," Mahorn has become a pillar of the community and supporter of the hard-working residents of Michigan. CURE auto insurance's history for defending consumer rights and lowering rates for drivers in Michigan was an easy marriage for the two parties as they found a common interest – to help Michigan drivers no longer pay the highest cost for car insurance in the U.S.

"CURE is not just another car insurance company. They believe in rates based on what's most important – how well you drive – giving discounts to all good drivers and refusing to use credit scores," said all-time great, Mahorn. "After doing some research, I was struck by the company's basic principle. For CURE, it is not about just profits, it's about doing business ethically. When you can save money for Michigan drivers and do it the right way, it's an easy choice."

Adds CURE Chief Executive Officer Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA, "Rick has proven his character both on and off the court. We believe that he is such a great representative of how we approach business - work hard, never complain and do things ethically. The end result will lead you to success. We could not be more excited about our partnership." Speaking specifically of some of the first customers, "With the new reform law, we are saving some drivers over 60% and really seeing how CURE can change how car insurance is charged in Michigan. With Rick on board, we will be able to further spread our message and have more real stories to tell."

Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE auto insurance is a not-for-profit insurer founded in 1990 by former New Jersey Insurance Commissioner James J. Sheeran and award-winning insurance expert Dr. Lena Chang. Originally heralded as the "cure" for the auto insurance crisis in New Jersey, the CURE business model is different in many ways. The insurer prioritizes how a person drives versus socio-economic status. This unique approach is shaped by the philosophies of its founders and current leadership. CURE auto insurance is licensed to do business New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

More information can be found at cure.com or by calling 800-535-CURE.

Media Contact:

Glori Gayster

ggayster@cure.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-piston-rick-mahorn-chooses-cure-auto-insurance-the-newest-car-insurer-in-michigan-as-his-new-brand-301337922.html

SOURCE CURE Auto Insurance