Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Former Pope Benedict dies aged 95

12/31/2022 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Bells rang out across St Peter's Square on Saturday (December 31) as the death of former Pope Benedict XVI was announced.

A spokesperson for the Holy See said the 95-year-old had passed away at the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae Monastery on Saturday morning.

He had been living there since 2013, when he became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

Earlier this week Pope Francis had disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was "very sick" and asked for people to pray for him.

Benedict, who in 2005 became the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good relations with his successor.

However, his continued presence inside the Vatican ideologically polarized the Church.

Conservatives alarmed by Francis's progressive moves had looked to Benedict as a guardian of tradition.

The Vatican said that Benedict's body will lie in state from Monday (January 2) in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies, but no publicly known ones for a former pontiff.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:36aRussia and Ukraine free 200 captured troops in New Year prisoner swap
RE
10:14aTurkish central bank includes other financial firms in securities regulation
RE
09:57aPutin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians
RE
08:22aIndia monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge - source
RE
07:54aExplosions shake Ukrainian capital after missile warnings
RE
07:23aMexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S
RE
07:14aVolvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
RE
07:13aLandslide kills at least 8 people in eastern Congo
RE
07:10aXi calls for unity as China enters 'new phase' of COVID policy
RE
07:06aTurkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
2Chinese manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
3FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of comp..
4Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopen..
5China censors COVID-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts re..

HOT NEWS