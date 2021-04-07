Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Remington Plant Reaches Agreement With Union

04/07/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Source: NRA American Rifleman

April 6, 2021

Significant progress was made in the effort to resume operations at the famed Remington firearm factory in Ilion, NY, when on April 2 the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) announced it has reached a letter of agreement that will pave the way for reopening the plant.

The document formalizes language between the union and RemArms-owned by Roundhill Group-that recognizes the union as the hourly employees' collective bargaining agent when they return to work, establishes a recall process for more former Remington workers to return to jobs, and sets up a 60-day time frame for the parties to begin negotiating a full collective bargaining agreement that will be in effect upon ratification.

'This letter of agreement was a long time in the making,' said UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts. 'It is the first step toward reestablishing a normal relationship between the union and the operators of that plant, one that will allow the professional craftspeople who have built firearms in Ilion to return to doing what they do better than anyone.'

The factory closed and workers were let go when Remington Outdoor filed bankruptcy last year. The Ilion factory and firearm-related assets were subsequently purchased by Roundhill Group and just before the holiday season it sent letters to 200 of the plant's former employees asking if they would report back to work on Feb. 15. The date proved optimistic after the union raised several concerns, including whether the returning staff was selected by seniority.

Subsequently announced reopening dates passed without resumption of operations. The April 2 announcement indicates that may change soon although Roberts said, 'There is more to do here. The company needs product to sell and we fully understand and support that. We are pleased that UMWA members will soon be going back to work at the plant, if the company holds to its expected timetable. The next step is to negotiate a full collective bargaining agreement that the members can ratify and then get operations fully back to normal.'

Written by: Guy J. Sagi

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pQUICKLLY  : Launches Indian and South Asian Instant Pot Meal Kits and Sauces
PR
02:34pCPD S A  : 6/2021 Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02:34pRECORDING WEBINAR : Cyber security in IT & OT
PU
02:34pDEP Reaches Agreement with Seward Generation, LLC to Address Control Device Efficiency Requirements
PU
02:34pICT N  : Inomatic relies on ICT Group's expertise for innovation
PU
02:33pMSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pUber dangles higher pay to lure U.S. drivers back, but warns it will not last
RE
02:31pTRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A  : Brazil's Copagaz launches cooking gas imports from Argentina's TGS
RE
02:31pFreed Maxick Welcomes Maureen Lehsten, Principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice
PR
02:31pGROWGENERATION  : Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
5Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ