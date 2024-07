July 09, 2024 at 10:47 am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator James Inhofe has died, the Tulsa Word newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to family.

Inhofe, a Republican who retired in 2023 after 28 years in the Senate, was 89.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Doina Chiacu)