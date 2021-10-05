Former Samsung Executive Pranav Mistry Joins D. One Vision Management (DOV) as Senior Advisor for Metaverse & AI Investing

D. One Vision Management (DOV) today announced the appointment of Former CEO and President of Samsung Technology and Advanced Research, Pranav Mistry as a Senior Advisor for AI & Metaverse investing. Pranav will bring his deep knowledge of the AI & Metaverse sector, machine learning and Robotics to advise across the firm’s frontier tech and metaverse businesses.

David You, Founder & CEO of DOV said, “We are standing at an inflection point. To shape a more sustainable and livable future and empower the paradigm shifts towards technological singularity era, as we raise the $500 million DOV Singularity Fund III (DOVSF III), we strive to find, support, and invest in industry game-changers in the areas of cleantech, energy transition, metaverse & AI.”

“The metaverse & AI market is expected to grow exponentially in the long term at the global level. Pranav brings a long history of success in tech industry. We look forward to benefiting from Pranav’s deep insights and expertise, which will better the firm and improve our portfolio for our investors.”

Pranav Mistry commented: “I’m delighted to join DOV as senior advisor. Dedicating capital to support human-centered technological developments that make the maximum positive impact for human society and accelerate human flourishing, DOV with its affiliated DOV Singularity Funds (DOVSFs) is well positioned to make technology more accessible to more people while delivering outsized growth and return for investors in the process of building a new era.”

Pranav is a renowned scientist and inventor. His contribution to the fields of AR/VR, Machine Learning, AI and Robotics puts Pranav in the elite list of pioneers and inventors that shape the future of our technological world. As the youngest top-level executive ever in the tech industry, Pranav worked as CEO and President of Samsung Star Labs, where he led innovation for Samsung Mobile Division and as the head of Think Tank Team, led R&D for Samsung’s several innovating products.

Before joining Samsung Electronics, Pranav has been part of organizations such as Microsoft, Google, NASA, UNESCO, MIT, IIT Bombay, CMU, Japan Science and Technology. Previously Pranav also serves as advisor and sits on board of several technology start-ups. In 2010, Pranav was invited to Golden Triangle Initiative of US President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) by President Obama’s Administration.

Pranav is best known for his innovations such as SixthSense, Samsung Gear, Galaxy Watch, Gear 360 and project NEON. Pranav’s contribution to the field of technology has been honored with many international recognitions. He was awarded the “Inventor of the Year 2009” by Popular Science. Next year, he was also named to the MIT TR35 as one of the top 35 innovators in the world under the age of 35. Pranav has been called “one of ten, best inventors in the world” by Chris Anderson. World Economic Forum honored Pranav as the Young Global Leader in 2013.

D. One Vision Management (DOV) is a New York-based firm focused on frontier technologies and disruptive solutions. With its flagship funds, DOV Singularity Funds (DOVSFs), DOV aims to create an investment ecosystem. We strive to create value by investing in great businesses where DOV’s capital, strategic insights, global relationships and operational support can drive transformation. By leveraging the contrarian culture and willingness to embrace complexity, we will identify different paths to value across economic cycles.

