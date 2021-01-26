Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Former Senior Marketing VP of Under Armour Joins SquadLocker's Board of Directors

01/26/2021 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SquadLocker welcomes Jim Mollica who brings 25 years of experience in digital marketing, media, and partnerships to advance custom sports, school apparel company

SquadLocker, a leading provider of online tools and services for teams and organizations to manage custom apparel and equipment purchasing, announced that Jim Mollica, digital marketing expert and former Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Engagement and Digital at Under Armour, has joined its board of directors. A 25-year veteran in marketing, media and digital, Jim is Chief Marketing Officer at consumer electronics giant, Bose.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to SquadLocker’s board of directors,” said Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker. “Jim’s experience in revenue-generating digital strategies, global media distribution, and negotiating key partnerships will undoubtedly guide SquadLocker as we continue to expand our market share with sports and school programs across the country.”

Known as a consumer insights driven storyteller for the digital age, Jim has worked for notable brands, including Ralph Lauren, Viacom/MTV Networks, The Walt Disney Company, and Nissan Motor Corporation, among others. At Under Armour, Jim’s team was responsible for strengthening the company’s relationship with consumers across digital brand experiences. He has been serving as an advisory board member for digital media company ICX Media, Inc. since 2016.

“This is an exciting time to be joining SquadLocker’s board of directors as the company comes off a year of growth,” said Jim Mollica. “I am looking forward to working with company management along with fellow board members to advance SquadLocker’s presence in schools and sports organizations nationwide.”

Jim joins Gary Goldberg and other SquadLocker board members: James Lombardi, private investor; Robert Higgins, Managing Partner at Causeway Media Partners; Michael Avon, General Partner at ABS Capital Partners; and George Overholser, Board Chair, Third Sector Capital Partners and Vice Chancellor, Northeastern University.

About SquadLocker
SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfillment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aINVESCO LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aGROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES : Intersects Up To 8.7% Zinc and 3.3% Lead (12.0% combined) in Step-Out Drilling at Stonepark, Ireland
AQ
08:21aCORTEXYME, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21a3M : Expects Sales Growth as Customers Return to Offices, Schools
DJ
08:21aJohnson & Johnson Profit Is Boosted by Pharmaceuticals Business
DJ
08:21aDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:21aAI Genomics Company, NRGene, Completes Initial Public Offering on Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and Raises NIS 100 Million (~US$30 Million)
BU
08:21aPFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
08:19aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Panbio Covid-19 Test Approved for Asymptomatic Screening, Self-Swabbing in Europe
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
4MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
5Travel troubles force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ