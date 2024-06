BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's influential former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been formally indicted for allegedly insulting the monarchy, the attorney-general's office said on Tuesday.

Thaksin is expected to seek bail from a criminal court in the case that stems from a 2015 media interview.

