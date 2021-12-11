Former Trump adviser Navarro refuses subpoena in U.S. House coronavirus probe

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Former White House trade
adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a subpoena for
documents related to the Trump administration's response to the
coronavirus, saying the former president ordered him not to,
according to his response to a congressional request released on
Saturday.
The subpoena was issued in November by the House Select
Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as part of its probe of
whether former Trump administration officials mishandled the
federal response to the pandemic by interfering with its own
health agency's work. Nearly 800,000 people have died in the
United States from the pandemic.
Navarro, a Republican, also served as one of former
President Donald Trump's pandemic response advisers and was
responsible for procurement in the coronavirus response, among
other things. Navarro said in a letter to the subcommittee he
would not cooperate because Trump told him to "protect executive
privilege."
"It is a direct order that I should not comply with the
subpoena," Navarro said in a letter to the committee, a copy of
which was seen by Reuters.
Representative James Clyburn, a Democrat and chairman of the
coronavirus crisis panel, said in a letter to Navarro that he
had no valid basis for refusing to comply and that he had waived
any privilege by writing about conversations with Trump on the
coronavirus response.
The refusal is "particularly indefensible given that you
disclosed many details about your work in the White House,
including details of conversations with the former President
about the pandemic response, in your recent book and related
press tour," Clyburn said in the letter.
Navarro could not be immediately reached for a response to
Clyburn's letter.
Clyburn said the subcommittee expects Navarro to produce all
records and information in his possession and appear for a
deposition on Dec. 15, as the subpoena requires.
Clyburn said when the subpoena was issued that "rather than
implement a coordinated national strategy to alleviate critical
supply shortages, Mr. Navarro and other Trump Administration
officials pushed responsibility to the states and pursued a
haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement --
contributing to severe shortages of critically needed supplies
and putting American lives at risk."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Dan Grebler)