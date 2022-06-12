Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Trump campaign manager, ex-Georgia official to testify at Jan. 6 panel's 'Big Lie' hearing

06/12/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol holds its opening public hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former campaign manager for ex-President Donald Trump and former officials from Atlanta and Philadelphia will testify on Monday to the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Sunday.

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee will hold its second public hearing this month on Monday starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), after a blockbuster session on Thursday night where the panel presented testimony showing that close Trump allies - even his daughter Ivanka - rejected his false claims of voting fraud.

The hearing on Monday, the second of six this month, will focus on the former Republican president's contention that his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 election was due to unfounded allegations of election fraud, the so-called "Big Lie."

The first panel of witnesses at the hearing will include William Stepien, who served as campaign manager for Trump's 2020 campaign, after serving as Trump's White House Director of Political Affairs from 2017 to 2018.

Also testifying at the first panel will be Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor of Fox News.

The second panel will include conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg; BJay Pak, who resigned as a U.S. attorney in Atlanta as Trump and his allies sought to overturn results of the election in Georgia; and Al Schmidt, who was the only Republican on the city of Philadelphia's elections board and became a target of attacks by Trump after he defended the integrity of the 2020 presidential vote.

Georgia and Pennsylvania were among states that backed Trump in the 2016 election, but fell into Biden's column in 2020. They have been a focus of the unfounded assertions of election fraud.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23pCanadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament - source
RE
04:17pFormer Trump campaign manager, ex-Georgia official to testify at Jan. 6 panel's 'Big Lie' hearing
RE
04:16pAstra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
RE
04:14pArgentina grounds Iran-linked Venezuelan cargo plane, lawmakers seek probe
RE
03:08pFactbox-What's in, and what's out, of the U.S. Senate's gun safety framework
RE
02:03pAstra space's tropics mission for nasa suffers in-space mission…
RE
12:44p'NOTHING HAS GOTTEN WORSE' : Russia opens rebranded McDonald's
RE
12:42pTurkish inflation research group lead faces disciplinary inquiry
RE
12:42pFormer British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine
RE
12:19pGun reform plan in U.S. Senate draws key Republican support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Norway oil firms, workers agree wage deal in principle, avert strike fo..
3Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
4Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
5Mercedes Benz : 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Sunday

HOT NEWS