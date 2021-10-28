Former U.S. Congressman Fattah Calls for African Brain Research Fund During Global Neuroscience Conference

Accra, Ghana / Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, former United States Congressman and CEO of Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, Chaka Fattah, delivered a powerful virtual lecture during the 15th Annual International Conference of the Society of Neuroscientists of Africa (SONA). During his lecture, Fattah announced, “African neuroscience is indispensable to the scientific success of the U.S. and global brain projects. If you are searching for answers about the modern human brain, go to the environment in which the human brain emerged.”

The allocation decisions of the Research Fund, as envisioned by Fattah, would be completely directed by African science stakeholders. Fattah told attendees, “I believe that the support of African governments, institutions, and global partners like the United States, China, EU, and other major funders and stakeholders will be available for these efforts.”

Fattah lauded the U.S. National Institute of Health’s announcement this week of a $75 million investment for African data science innovation at seven research hubs, all led by African universities.

About Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors

Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors was created to support the advancement of brain research. During his tenure as a U.S. Congressman, Fattah facilitated the creation of the Interagency Working Group on Neuroscience whose flagship project is the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative, which is focused in part on developing better technologies and tools to accelerate progress in neuroscience.

