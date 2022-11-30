Advanced search
Former U.S. President Clinton tests positive for COVID

11/30/2022 | 02:50pm EST
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said in a tweet on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing mild symptoms.

"I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild," he said.

Few weeks ago, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf had also tested positive with COVID symptoms. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


HOT NEWS