Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse

10/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An obstetrician-gynecologist formerly employed by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was found guilty on Thursday of five felony counts of sexually abusing patients, but jurors acquitted him of seven counts and deadlocked on nine others.

The mixed verdict in the sexual abuse trial of Dr. James Heaps, 65, who retired in 2018 after more than 30 years at UCLA, was announced in a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 17. A prosecutor said Heaps faces more than two decades in state prison and must register as a sex offender, according to the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS).

Judge Michael Carter declared a mistrial on the nine counts for which jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The D.A.'s office said it had yet to reach a decision on whether to refile those counts.

Heaps, who has denied wrongdoing, was tried on a total of 21 counts stemming from accusations of sexual abuse against seven women from 2009 to 2018.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court jury convicted him of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. He was found not guilty on three counts of sexual battery by fraud, three counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient.

The trial came to a close months after UCLA reached back-to-back agreements earlier this year to pay a total of $600 million to settle two sex abuse civil lawsuits brought on behalf of more than 500 former patients of Heaps.

A third civil case, a class-action suit in federal court, was settled by the university for $73 million last year.

Those three settlements together fall short of the record $852 million that the University of Southern California, a private institution, agreed to pay in a case involving more than 700 women who said they were sexually abused by an ex-USC gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall.

A separate $215 million settlement of a federal class-action case stemming from Tyndall and a $50 million cluster of individual state court settlements brought the entire USC payout over the Tyndall scandal to $1.1 billion.

(By Steve Gorman; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Steve Gorman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:21aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high
RE
05:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEMEA Morning Briefing : Worries Over Global Rate -2-
DJ
05:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Worries Over Global Rate Hikes to Continue Weighing on Shares
DJ
05:07aMalaysia's September CPI rises 4.5% y/y, less than forecast
RE
05:04aGold slips, set for second weekly fall as U.S. Treasury yields rise
RE
05:02aTwo-yr u.s. treasury yield rises to 15-year high at 4.6310%…
RE
05:02aYield on 10-yr u.s. treasury notes rises to 4.2663%, highest sin…
RE
05:00aAutomakers plan to build 54 million electric vehicles…
RE
05:00aAutomakers and battery partners plan 5.8 terawatt-hour…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Allkem Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
2Asian shares lower, yields rise on aggressive rate hike jitters
3China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
4Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trill..
5Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

HOT NEWS