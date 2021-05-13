Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former UK PM Cameron denies 'generous' package motivated Greensill lobbying

05/13/2021 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home in London

LONDON (Reuters) -David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, said on Thursday he was not motivated by his own financial interest when he lobbied government on behalf of the now-collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

Although Cameron's extensive lobbying efforts did not result in policy changes, they have raised questions about the extent to which former British leaders can or should use their status to try to influence government policy.

Cameron declined to say how much he was paid by Greensill, or how much he would have made from shares he owned if the business had prospered, but said he had "a big economic investment" in its future and wanted the business to succeed.

"I was paid an annual amount, a generous annual amount, far more than I earned as prime minister," he told the House of Commons' Treasury Committee.

When he left office in 2016, Cameron was entitled to a salary of just over 150,000 pounds ($210,570).

Asked if it was fear of losing out on financial gains that motivated him to contact ministers, Cameron said: "That is not what I felt at the time, and it is not what motivated me."

He said he was motivated by, and believed in, Greensill's ability to help other businesses and the country during the early stages of the pandemic.

Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers over a four-month period in 2020 to lobby for Greensill, which filed for insolvency protection in March, documents published on Tuesday showed.

He said he thought his use of SMS and WhatsApp messages was appropriate given the severity of the COVID-19 crisis, but that different rules could apply in the future.

"One of the lessons I take away is ex-prime ministers should only ever use letter or email, and should restrict themselves far more," he said.

'PAINFUL DAY'

Cameron, who was Britain's prime minister between 2010 and 2016, said it was difficult for him to have to face parliamentary scrutiny over Greensill's collapse.

"This is a painful day coming back to a place that I love and respect so much, albeit virtually, but in these circumstances," he said.

"Lobbying itself is a necessary and healthy part of our democratic process, but I accept that there's a strong argument that having a former prime minister, engage on behalf of any commercial interest, no matter how laudable the motives and cause, can be open to misinterpretation," he said.

Cameron was lobbying the government to allow Greensill, founded by Australian banker Lex Greensill in 2011, to access a COVID-19 financing scheme.

The Bank of England said in April that no changes were made to the Covid Corporate Financing Facility as a result of communication between Cameron and Bank officials.

Cameron told a committee investigation into the firm's collapse and its interactions with government, that he had not been hired by Greensill as a lobbyist, but the situation changed at the start of the pandemic.

At the time he was lobbying ministers, Cameron said he had no sense that Greensill was in difficulty.

"I did not believe in March or April, when I was doing this contact, that there was a risk of Greensill falling over," he said.

Cameron stepped down as prime minister in 2016 after he unexpectedly lost a referendum on whether Britain should remain in the European Union.

($1 = 0.7124 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by Michael Holden and Alexander Smith)

By William James


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aColonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom - Bloomberg News
RE
11:20aFormer UK PM Cameron denies 'generous' package motivated Greensill lobbying
RE
11:20aWORLD BANK  : Continuous and Accelerated Learning (CAL)
PU
11:18aDollar flat after more evidence of rising inflation
RE
11:11aIvory Coast, Ghana push cocoa industry to boost premium payments
RE
11:08aDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks rebound following rout, bond yields edge down
RE
11:08aU S ENERGY  : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
RE
11:07aCOLUMN-COBALT, CONGO AND A MASS ARTISANAL MINING EXPERIMENT : Andy Home
RE
11:04aChat app Discord to test ticketing, make audio events easier to find
RE
11:00aFED'S BARKIN : Ability to "unclog" labor market critical to recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
4TESLA, INC. : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...

HOT NEWS