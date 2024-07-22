July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's former finance minister Nadhim Zahawi is assembling a 600 million pound ($776.34 million) bid for the Daily Telegraph, Sky News reported on Monday.

Zahawi, who left parliament in May after opting not to stand again in his Stratford-on-Avon seat, has approached a number of billionaire backers about helping to finance an offer for the daily newspaper, its Sunday sister title and the Spectator magazine, according to the report.

