Former UK lawmaker loses sexual assault conviction appeal

12/05/2022 | 05:47am EST
British MP Khan to stand trial over sex offence claims, in London

(Reuters) - Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan on Monday lost an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Khan, who was a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, was sentenced to 18 months in jail at London's Southwark Crown Court in May after he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. He had denied the allegation.

The 49-year-old, who represented the Wakefield area in northern England from 2019 until he resigned in April, challenged his conviction at the Court of Appeal last month.

His appeal was rejected in a ruling on Monday, with judge Nigel Sweeney saying he had "no doubt" that Khan's trial was fair and his conviction was safe.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
