Former US military pilot arrested in Australia had worked for South African flying school

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A South African flight school
under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British
ex-military pilots to train Chinese military fliers says a
former U.S. Marine arrested in Australia last month was a former
contractor for the school.
The Test Flying Academy of South Africa also told
Reuters it had a previous business relationship with a Chinese
businessman, Su Bin, who was jailed in the United States in 2016
for conspiring to hack U.S. defence contractors' computers.
Su Bin organised for Chinese Peoples Liberation Army pilots
to come to South Africa to do TFASA training courses between
2009 and 2013, an aviation source told Reuters. The school said
it has had no contact with Su Bin since 2013.
Former U.S. Marines pilot and Australian citizen Daniel
Edmund Duggan was arrested in New South Wales at the request of
the U.S. government in the same week Britain announced a
crackdown on former military pilots working for intermediaries,
including TFASA.
There is an arrest warrant for Duggan in the United States,
but it and the charges he faces are sealed. Duggan, who faces
possible extradition to the United States, denies breaching any
law there or in Australia, his lawyer has said.
"Mr Duggan undertook one contract for TFASA in South Africa
over 10 years ago, since when the company has not had any
contact with him," TFASA told Reuters. Duggan trained Chinese
pilots for TFASA, an aviation source told Reuters.
Duggan's lawyer, Dennis Miralis of Nyman, Gibson and
Miralis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about his client's work for TFASA.
Reuters had reported that Duggan moved from Australia to
China in 2014 to work as an aviation consultant, and had listed
the same Beijing address as Su Bin.
Su Bin was arrested in Canada in July 2014 and sentenced to
prison in the United States two years later after pleading
guilty in a high-profile hacking case involving the theft of
U.S. military aircraft designs by the Chinese military between
2009 and 2014, court records related to sentencing in the case
show.
Marketing materials for TFASA list Su Bin's company, Lode
Technologies, as one of the Chinese businesses it works with in
China for "flight test execution and consultation, flight test
training and certification".
"Mr Su Bin facilitated a small number of TFASA training
courses in South Africa around ten years ago but the company has
had no contact whatsoever with him since 2013," the company's
spokesman said in a written response to Reuters questions.
The British government said last month it was taking steps
to stop former military pilots from training the Chinese armed
forces.
The proposed measures include changing the law to make it an
offence for a pilot to continue training a foreign military
after being warned by British intelligence agencies to stop,
following reports by Sky News and the BBC that the South African
flight school was among the intermediaries recruiting British
pilots to train China’s People’s Liberation Army.
"We are aware of Chinese recruitment schemes headhunting
serving and former UK Armed Forces fast jet pilots to train
People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of
China (PRC). This could lead to UK national security being
compromised so we are taking decisive steps to halt this
activity," Britain’s Ministry of Defence told Reuters in a
statement.
"All serving and former personnel are already subject to the
Official Secrets Act, but we are reviewing the use of
confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements, while
the National Security Bill will create additional tools to
tackle contemporary security challenges – including this one.”
China’s foreign ministry said it was unaware of the
situation when asked by Reuters to comment on Su Bin’s work for
the South African pilot school and the British government’s
moves to stop its pilots training the Chinese military.
South Africa’s defence ministry did not respond to a request
for comment about Su Bin’s work for the South African flight
school. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.
TFASA responded to the British crackdown on former military
pilots training Chinese pilots in a statement on its website,
saying all of its activities were legal.
In the website statement, TFASA confirmed that it had
Chinese clients and that many of its employees were ex-military,
but said it had “never actively recruited tutors directly from
individuals serving in the Armed Forces of any NATO country.”
Many of its pilots were already working in the private
sector, it said.
Australia said on Wednesday its intelligence agencies and
federal police are "investigating a number of cases" of former
military pilots being approached to work in China in
military-related training. It was also reviewing rules that
prohibit former defence personnel from divulging state secrets
or official information.
Robert Anello, the lawyer who represented Su Bin in the 2014
hacking case, did not respond to a request for comment and Su
Bin could not be reached for comment.
