Former Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert Joins Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce as Executive Chair

05/06/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce announced today that former Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert would serve as the Chamber’s Executive Chair with specific responsibilities to cultivate potential new relationships and nurture current ones with the Chamber while assisting in executing its strategic plan.

“There is no individual more qualified in the state, or the nation for that matter, to help Utah County navigate the tremendous opportunities and unique challenges of explosive growth while keeping an eye on economic prosperity than Governor Herbert,” said Curtis Blair, president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We welcome him as a member of our executive leadership team.”

According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at The University of Utah, growth projections indicate Utah’s population will surpass 5.8 million people by 2065, with Utah County predicted to reach 1.6 million people during the same time frame.

Herbert brings a legacy of experience crucial for Utah Valley’s future. He grew up, raised a family and worked in Orem, Utah. He served as a Utah County Commissioner for 14 years, then Utah Lieutenant Governor for four years, and then Utah Governor for nearly 12 years. Herbert’s exceptional legislative and community experience to navigate the issues facing Utah Valley is unsurpassed.

“I am thrilled to assist the Utah Valley Chamber in its mission to influence business and community prosperity,” said Herbert. “Utah County holds the promise to be the epicenter of economic growth for the State for decades to come.”

Herbert’s responsibilities in his new role are effective today.

“Gary Herbert has proven to be a champion for the State,” said Janae Moss, board chair for the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of RBM Building Services. “We look forward to his focus and energy in support of Utah Valley and continued growth at the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.”

About Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization whose mission is to build relationships, advocate principle-based public policy, and promote business and community prosperity. The Chamber is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization and is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of volunteer business leaders throughout Utah County. www.thechamber.org


