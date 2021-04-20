Former Wells Fargo Advisors Establish New International Practice at Snowden Lane Partners

Based in Snowden Lane’s NYC Headquarters, the New Seven Person Team Oversees $400 Million

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the launch of a new advisory team consisting of four former Wells Fargo financial advisors and three client relationship managers. Branded as the 540 Madison Wealth Advisors Group, the new team will be based in Snowden Lane’s New York City headquarters and is just the latest group of international advisors to join Snowden Lane as the firm continues to cement itself as the leading RIA for advisors managing international wealth.

The new team consists of: Mike Toledo, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Jacobson Bathelmy, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Wilton Mejia, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Daniel Arce, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager and Carolina Yepez, Senior Registered Client Relationship Manager, all of whom joined from Wells Fargo Advisors. They are teaming with Senior Partner and Managing Director, Alfredo Garcia, and Client Relationship Manager, Fabian Munoz, who joined Snowden Lane earlier this month, also from Wells Fargo.

Collectively, the 540 Madison Wealth Advisors Group oversees $400 million in total client assets, the majority of which is with international clients, with an emphasis on Latin America. Additional information on the new team, including bios, can be found at: https://www.snowdenlane.com/advisors/540-madison-wealth-advisors-group/.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome this fantastic group of individuals to the Snowden Lane family,” said Greg Franks, President and COO of Snowden Lane Partners. “We’ve always been an organization that values integrity and professionalism above all else, and this new team perfectly embodies the type of partners and colleagues we want to work with every single day.”

“As clients’ financial needs have expanded in both size and complexity in recent years, their financial advisors in turn need more support than ever,” said Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast, for Snowden Lane. “While some advisory firms have reduced offerings, and in some cases eliminated them altogether, we’ve been laser focused on constantly adding to our first-class infrastructure and platform to help our advisors better serve their clients. It’s incredible what smart, dedicated and caring advisors can do when they operate in an environment that allows their talents to flourish, and we’re delighted to welcome this new team to the Snowden Lane family.”

Added Snowden Lane CEO, Rob Mooney, “When we launched the business, we based it on a simple premise: that the old wealth advisory model was outdated and that leading advisory firms of the future would need a different playbook. For the last ten years, we’ve been optimizing ours, never resting on our laurels, and the strong growth and momentum we’ve built is a direct result of that commitment.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others. The firm has 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2020 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

References to “Snowden Lane” and “Snowden Lane Partners” are references to Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and its affiliated entities.

