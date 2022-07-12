Log in
Former White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election

07/12/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot holds hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack that he believed Donald Trump should have conceded the November 2020 presidential election, according to videotaped testimony played at a panel hearing on Tuesday.

Cipollone also testified that Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also told him he shared that view.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS