Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Former White House press
secretary Jen Psaki, who left her job in Democratic President
Joe Biden's administration on May 13, will join MSNBC cable
network and streaming services this fall, the network said.
Psaki, who was White House communications director for
then-President Barack Obama, will also appear on NBC and special
election programming for November congressional races and the
2024 presidential election, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said.
"Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery
of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across
the nation," Jones said.
Psaki, 43, resumed traditional daily White House press
briefings after the tradition was abandoned by the
administration of President Donald Trump.
Trump, a Republican, had a contentious relationship with
news media organizations, which he branded an "enemy of the
people." By the time Trump left office in 2021, White House
briefings had become sporadic. His penultimate press secretary,
Stephanie Grisham, left the job after eight months during which
she held no regular press briefings.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)