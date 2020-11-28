Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

11/28/2020 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tony Hsieh, CEO of online retailer Zappos, takes part in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Tony Hsieh, former chief executive officer and founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos, died on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company did not mention the cause of his death but TechCrunch reported https://tcrn.ch/3mgA9CN, citing a spokesperson for Hsieh, that he died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut.

In tribute to Hsieh, Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak said in a post on Twitter, "Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas."

Hsieh retired this past summer after spending 20 years with the company, Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande said in statement. https://bit.ly/3mhPDGQ

"The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being," Deshpande said.

Amazon.com Inc, which bought Zappos for $1.2 billion in 2009, said "We are deeply saddened to hear of Tony Hsieh's untimely passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. Tony was a visionary leader and innovator who will be greatly missed."

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pEuropean Commission leans on Barnier to reach trade deal with UK-The Times
RE
01:22pU.S. CDC reports 263,956 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:13pFormer Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46
RE
01:05pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of External Affairs Minister to Republic of Seychelles (November 27-28, 2020)
PU
12:50pRussia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying work this year
RE
12:16pPublic Transit Agencies Slash Services, Staff as Coronavirus Keeps Ridership Low
DJ
12:06pRussia's Nord Stream 2 to resume pipe-laying in Germany's Exclusive Economic Zone
RE
11:36aIndian govt invites protesting farmers for talks on Thursday
RE
10:35aFire breaks out at Oppo India factory, no casualties - police
RE
10:06aUK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Serum Institute CEO sees AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as "very good" candidate
3SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
4Allowing border agents to question Huawei CFO before her arrest was best, officer testifies
5AIR ASIA COMPANY LIMITED : Airbus re-sells six unwanted jets built for AirAsia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ